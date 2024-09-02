AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 29,362,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 35,488,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

