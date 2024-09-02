Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,226 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 645.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,911 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 58,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFG stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

