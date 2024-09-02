Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.