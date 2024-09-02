Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.