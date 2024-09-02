Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

