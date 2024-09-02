Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

