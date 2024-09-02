Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $874,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 202.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

