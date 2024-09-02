Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,220.0 days.
Avolta Trading Down 2.2 %
Avolta stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.
About Avolta
