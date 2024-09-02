Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,220.0 days.

Avolta Trading Down 2.2 %

Avolta stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 374. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.