Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 310,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Azitra Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AZTR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,750. Azitra has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 278.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azitra will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

