AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

AZZ opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

