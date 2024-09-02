B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

BOSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

