B. Riley Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

B. Riley Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ABL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.18 million, a PE ratio of 510.76 and a beta of 0.12. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $4,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

