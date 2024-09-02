BABB (BAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,385.25

BABB (BAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One BABB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BABB has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $16,385.25 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,049,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

