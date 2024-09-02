Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 98,917 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 123,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

