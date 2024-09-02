Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

