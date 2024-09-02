Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 131,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,098,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242,408. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

