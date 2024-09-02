Bank of America Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $45.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOT. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,172,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,711,535 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,570. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

