Bank of America Trims Greif (NYSE:GEF) Target Price to $73.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Greif stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 280,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 101,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

