Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

