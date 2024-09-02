Barclays Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $121.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.