Beldex Price Reaches $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $343.20 million and $922,494.07 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.48 or 0.04286503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,586,260 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,886,266 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

