BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.64.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.