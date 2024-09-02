Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,327 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.