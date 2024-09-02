Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.41) price objective on the stock.

Focusrite Stock Performance

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 298.76 ($3.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. Focusrite has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($8.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Focusrite Company Profile

Featured Stories

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

