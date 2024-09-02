Berry Wealth Group LP Buys 62 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

