Berry Wealth Group LP Has $245,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

ACN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.95. 2,004,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,440. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

