Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $823,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,241,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

