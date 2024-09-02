Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $3.79 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

