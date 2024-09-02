Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after buying an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $149,907,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

