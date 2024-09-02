Biconomy (BICO) Hits Market Cap of $179.66 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $179.66 million and $5.05 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,750,788 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

