BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.31.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.00. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Articles

