bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 22.7 %

BIAFW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

