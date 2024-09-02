BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops One Day Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58,361.64 or 1.00049972 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $724.78 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,547.18365548 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

