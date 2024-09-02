Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $4.39 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $70.48 million and $375,033.24 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00007537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,278.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.72 or 0.00548610 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.33002509 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $296,296.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.