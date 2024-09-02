BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX) Insider Robert Edward Hawkins Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Edward Hawkins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,400 ($1,846.23).
BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of BVX opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 million, a PE ratio of -185.25 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.47. BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.30 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile
