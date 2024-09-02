BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX) Insider Robert Edward Hawkins Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Edward Hawkins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,400 ($1,846.23).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of BVX opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 million, a PE ratio of -185.25 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.47. BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.30 ($0.20). The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

