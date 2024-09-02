BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC opened at $53.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

