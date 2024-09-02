BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK opened at $901.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $808.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

