BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $69,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 68.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.0% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. The stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,496. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $839.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

