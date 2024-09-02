BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,465. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

