BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Declares Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2099 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.