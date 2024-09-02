BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Declares Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2099 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.