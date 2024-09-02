Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $86.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

