Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2522011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

