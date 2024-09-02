Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.54. 307,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $13,486,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

