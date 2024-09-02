BMO Capital Markets Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

