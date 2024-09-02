BMO Capital Markets Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $305.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average is $271.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

