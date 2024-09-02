Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) versus Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Head to Head Review

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bureau Veritas and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60

Profitability

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $156.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Bureau Veritas.

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $10.66 billion 1.92 $605.71 million $4.60 34.52

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Bureau Veritas.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

