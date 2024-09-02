Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,402 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,639,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,483. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

