Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,152,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $380,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,594,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

