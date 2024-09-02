Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $91.09. 191,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,112. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

