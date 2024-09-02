Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $934,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.85. 545,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

